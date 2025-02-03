Isolated in Tulkarem Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The military operation in Tulkarm city and its camp continues for the seventh day, with displacement and destruction.
Interview: a displaced person and Tawfiq, a paramedic from the Red Crescent.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 02/02/2025
