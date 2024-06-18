BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn Greenwald
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
Antisemitism, Attacks On Free Speech & Everything You Need To Know About Brazil

* How do you know American politics is dominated by a uniparty that seeks to oppress you?

* Because both sides oppose free speech.

* Glenn Greenwald explains.

* He is a Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist, author, former constitutional lawyer and host of the nightly live Rumble show “System Update”.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 June 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-glenn-greenwald

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1803110427703812383

free speechvladimir putinrepublicansjulian assangetucker carlsondonald trumpantisemitismfreedom of speechacluwikileakshateoppressionbrazilglenn greenwaldleftismauthoritarianismintel agenciestiktokunipartykristi noemalexei navalnyed snowden
