Sami Shehadeh, TRT correspondent, had his Leg Blown Off by the Strike - part 2

Part 1posted: An Israeli tank targets a group of journalists with an artillery shell in the Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza.

- "Please doctor, give me a steel implant and attach my leg back".

Sami Shehadeh, TRT correspondent, gets his leg blown off by the strike;

