For the ICONS channel

(SOURCE) https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.3C3C4829-7957-4840-948C-454C9F9366A3:e
.
thank you and blessings to all of you over there!
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2
.
802.15.4 working group
precision ai medicine
https://nextgeninvent.com/blogs/the-future-of-precision-medicine/
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig3
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBYtBXaxsOw
.
xenobots
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-00943-7
.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
.
https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1944/14/22/6899
.
wireless tissue engineering
https://www.wur.nl/en/show-longread/synthetic-biology-longread.htm
.
regenerative medicine
synthetic biology
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blockchain
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417
.
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1
.
magnetic human body communication
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7345599/
.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/
.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3689572/
.
Morphogenesis is a biological process that causes a tissue or organ to develop its shape by controlling the spatial distribution of cells during embryonic development. From: Cell Movement in Health and Disease, 2022.
https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/team-builds-first-living-robots-that-can-reproduce/
.
xenobots
xenomorph
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fchem.2019.00399/full
.
https://www.mdpi.com/2079-4991/11/5/1083
.
graphene healthcare
https://rumble.com/v4rrzy6-icons-digs-episode-1-introducing-a-dig-on-sabrina-wallace-happy-fri-yeah.html
.
https://rumble.com/v4e8tsl-february-18-2024.html
iGEM: Biomanufacturing a Sustainable Future Using Hydrogels,Yeast And Ecoli - University Of Rochester Feb. 5, 2024
(this is the video i needed to source about the microbiome manipulation)
https://rumble.com/v4r6yjo-april-23-2024.html
.
US20220091040A1 - Biological sensing and communication using optogenetics and electronics 2021
(this is the video that explains how they log in with molecular communication and corona nano routing)
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-11-digital-twins-deep-medical-image.html
.
https://www.iec.ch/node/269541
.
https://bico.com/who-we-are/what-is-bioconvergence/
.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1134/s1019331622120073#Sec3
.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877
.
https://www.techrxiv.org/users/689760/articles/689628-molecular-nano-neural-networks-m3n-in-body-intelligence-for-the-iobnt
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/General-system-architecture-of-a-wireless-body-area-sensor-networks_fig1_47701728
.
Humbly, Mrs. Wallace