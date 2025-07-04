BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They Keep Coming: The Mystery of Our Interstellar Visitors
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
99 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 2 months ago

Uploaded for pacsteam.org

In just eight years, our solar system has been visited by three mysterious objects from deep space.

First came ʻOumuamua in 2017 — a strange, cigar-shaped object with no tail and a mysterious acceleration.

Then in 2019, 2I/Borisov appeared — a comet from another star system, unlike anything seen before.

Now, in 2025, astronomers have detected a third interstellar object — and this one is even more puzzling.

What are these objects? Natural space debris? Frozen fragments of alien worlds? Or... something artificial?

In this documentary, we explore the facts, the theories, and the possibilities behind these interstellar visitors.

Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe if you want to see more space mysteries.

#Oumuamua #Borisov #InterstellarObject #AlienProbe #SpaceMystery #Astronomy #SpaceExploration #2025 #Astrophysics #UFO #ScienceDocumentary #CosmicVisitors



---

Keywords
oumuamuainterstellar objectborisovalien probe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy