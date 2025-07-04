They Keep Coming: The Mystery of Our Interstellar Visitors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uploaded for pacsteam.org
In just eight years, our solar system has been visited by three mysterious objects from deep space.
First came ʻOumuamua in 2017 — a strange, cigar-shaped object with no tail and a mysterious acceleration.
Then in 2019, 2I/Borisov appeared — a comet from another star system, unlike anything seen before.
Now, in 2025, astronomers have detected a third interstellar object — and this one is even more puzzling.
What are these objects? Natural space debris? Frozen fragments of alien worlds? Or... something artificial?
In this documentary, we explore the facts, the theories, and the possibilities behind these interstellar visitors.
