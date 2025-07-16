Michael Jackson – Leave Me Alone 2025 Remix by Pacsteam

This is not just a remix – it's a statement.

Michael Jackson didn’t just ask to be left alone. He fought to be left alone.

He fought for truth, for freedom, and against a corrupt system that punishes those who speak out.

This 2025 remix is a tribute to that fight – and a reminder of the price paid by those who dare to expose injustice.





He was targeted with lawsuits, public humiliation, and eventually... silence.

Whether it's character assassination, media manipulation, or "accidents" and "suicides" – the system always finds a way to shut down its critics.

But his voice lives on. And we will not forget.





Mixed with respect. Dedicated to all truth-tellers.

#Pacsteam #MJ2025 #LeaveMeAlone #TruthMusic #SystemCritics





Website: http://pacsteam.org





PLEASE SHARE



