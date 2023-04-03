© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is The Bilderberg Group And Do They Control The World ?
Τί είναι η λέσχη Μπίλντερμπεργκ και μήπως ελέγχουν τον κόσμο ;
Original Video - Αρχικό Βίντεο:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TddpykCR_c8
Aboriginal Video - Πρωταρχικό Βίντεο:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlIGEZp0nLg
Aboriginal Channel - Πρωταρχικό κανάλι:
https://www.youtube.com/@NowThisOriginals
Original Description - Αρχική περιγραφή :
What Is The Illuminati? http://bit.ly/2aPYsBX
The Bilderberg Group gathers CEOs, politicians, and Wall Street moguls for secretive meetings. So what do we know about this conference?
Learn More:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jun/12/bilderberg-2016-dresden-press-conference-meeting-silence
Bilderberg Meetings: About Bilderberg Meetings
https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/
Mirror: Bilderberg: 5 top conspiracy theories surrounding the secret group including corruption, Nazis and lizards
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/bilderberg-5-top-conspiracy-theories-3636750
RT: Bilderberg 2016: US Election and refugee top of agenda at secret invite-only conference
https://www.rt.com/news/346253-bilderberg-conference-2016-germany/
