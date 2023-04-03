BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Is The Bilderberg Group And Do They Control The World - Τί είναι η λέσχη Μπίλντερμπεργκ και μήπως ελέγχουν τον κόσμο ;
4 views • 04/03/2023


What Is The Bilderberg Group And Do They Control The World ?

Τί είναι η λέσχη Μπίλντερμπεργκ και μήπως ελέγχουν τον κόσμο ;

Original Video - Αρχικό Βίντεο:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TddpykCR_c8


Aboriginal Video - Πρωταρχικό Βίντεο:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlIGEZp0nLg


Aboriginal Channel - Πρωταρχικό κανάλι:

https://www.youtube.com/@NowThisOriginals



Original Description - Αρχική περιγραφή :

What Is The Illuminati? http://bit.ly/2aPYsBX


» Subscribe to NowThis World: http://go.nowth.is/World_Subscribe


The Bilderberg Group gathers CEOs, politicians, and Wall Street moguls for secretive meetings. So what do we know about this conference?


Learn More:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jun/12/bilderberg-2016-dresden-press-conference-meeting-silence


Bilderberg Meetings: About Bilderberg Meetings

https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/


Mirror: Bilderberg: 5 top conspiracy theories surrounding the secret group including corruption, Nazis and lizards

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/bilderberg-5-top-conspiracy-theories-3636750


RT: Bilderberg 2016: US Election and refugee top of agenda at secret invite-only conference

https://www.rt.com/news/346253-bilderberg-conference-2016-germany/


Music Track Courtesy of APM Music: "Voyage"

_


More from NowThis:

» Subscribe to NowThis News: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe


NowThis World is dedicated to bringing you topical explainers about the world around you. Each week we’ll be exploring current stories in international news, by examining the facts, providing historical context, and outlining the key players involved. We’ll also highlight powerful countries, ideologies, influential leaders, and ongoing global conflicts that are shaping the current landscape of the international community across the globe today.


Like NowThis World on Facebook: https://go.nowth.is/World_Facebook


Connect with Versha: Follow @versharma on Twitter – Facebook: http://go.nowth.is/LikeVersha


https://www.youtube.com/nowthisworld


