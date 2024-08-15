Red Pill Nation Hangout #388

1. 20:02 Joe Biden Steps Down as Democrat Party Nominee

2. 47:21 Mr. Beast employee (Kris Tyson) gets caught in different scandals involving underage children

3. 1:18:10 Olympic are a Woke Disaster Opening Ceremony Mocks Christianity and “The Last Supper” Painting

4. 1:58:42 Almost 1/2 of Jasper Burns down in a local forest fire

5. 2:14:51 Trump Shooting.

A) The head of the US Secret Service resigns

B) Videocam footage reveals Secret Service incompetence or complicity

C) Trump Shooter Social Media Discovered

D) Wall Street Bet on Trump Shooting the day before the event

E) Possible Second Shooter on Water Tower

F) Woke Leftist runs down Trump Supporters on ATV, commits suicide when revealed

6. 2:32:25 Harley Davidson goes woke





