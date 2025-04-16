Col Doug Macgregor: Russia will NOT Stand By if Iran's Attacked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran and the U.S.: Iran had prior nuclear agreements with the U.S., which were canceled under President Trump due to pressure from the pro-Israel lobby. The current U.S. stance, heavily influenced by Israeli interests, is pushing toward regime change in Iran. Israel’s Demand for Regional Domination: The Israeli government, particularly under Netanyahu, seeks to eliminate Iran's regime to ensure long-term safety and regional control. This includes denying Iran nuclear capabilities and influence. Iran’s Restraint: Iran has repeatedly chosen not to retaliate militarily despite provocations, showing restraint rather than weakness. The speaker emphasizes that Iran has significant military capabilities, including a powerful missile arsenal, but prefers avoiding war—unlike Israel and the U.S., which appear more willing to initiate conflict.