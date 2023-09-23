BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPA TAKES OUT BIG BERKEY, AND HOW TO GET AROUND THE BAN!! #RFB
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
419 views • 09/23/2023

00:00 START01:15 INTRO

02:13 PROLOGUE

03:09 EPA DROPS A NEW BAN

05:50 THE EPA'S MANY FAILURES

06:56 MY CREDENTIALS

07:40 FLUORIDE IN YOUR WATER SUPPLY!

09:32 THE MEDIA LIES!

15:29 SMITH MUNDT ACT REPEALED

17:08 USING YOUR BB FILTERS FOREVER!


Matt Ribesky

https://www.youtube.com/@mattribesky1986/videos


FDA approves OxyContin for kids 11 to 16

https://hms.harvard.edu/news/fda-approves-oxycontin-kids-11-16


FDA Approves OxyContin for Pediatric Patients

https://www.practicalpainmanagement.com/resources/news-and-research/fda-approves-oxycontin-pediatric-patients


Johnson & Johnson offers $9bn to settle talc claims

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-65180131


MAKE YOUR OWN WATER DISTILLER


DIY Water Distiller (Higher Output Version) - Full Build and Demonstration

https://youtu.be/PrfDskR2I5g


Homemade Water Distiller! - The Delux

https://youtu.be/KoEn5kfpTYI


---------------------------------


RFB ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/NULOOKREFINISH


RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9


RichieFromBoston

https://www.tiktok.com/@richiefromboston


Jailbreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w


RichieFromBoston

https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9170327aa5ad2c6bea0b167f840032036eaf9064


RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/


Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos


Keywords
preppingbiblesurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorsfallen angelscampingwildlifenephilimfaminebigfootowlsoff roadbushcraftcryptidsbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving
