EPA TAKES OUT BIG BERKEY, AND HOW TO GET AROUND THE BAN!! #RFB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00 START01:15 INTRO
02:13 PROLOGUE
03:09 EPA DROPS A NEW BAN
05:50 THE EPA'S MANY FAILURES
06:56 MY CREDENTIALS
07:40 FLUORIDE IN YOUR WATER SUPPLY!
09:32 THE MEDIA LIES!
15:29 SMITH MUNDT ACT REPEALED
17:08 USING YOUR BB FILTERS FOREVER!
Matt Ribesky
https://www.youtube.com/@mattribesky1986/videos
FDA approves OxyContin for kids 11 to 16
https://hms.harvard.edu/news/fda-approves-oxycontin-kids-11-16
FDA Approves OxyContin for Pediatric Patients
https://www.practicalpainmanagement.com/resources/news-and-research/fda-approves-oxycontin-pediatric-patients
Johnson & Johnson offers $9bn to settle talc claims
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-65180131
MAKE YOUR OWN WATER DISTILLER
DIY Water Distiller (Higher Output Version) - Full Build and Demonstration
https://youtu.be/PrfDskR2I5g
Homemade Water Distiller! - The Delux
https://youtu.be/KoEn5kfpTYI
---------------------------------
RFB ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/NULOOKREFINISH
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.tiktok.com/@richiefromboston
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9170327aa5ad2c6bea0b167f840032036eaf9064
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos