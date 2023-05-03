BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/02-03/2023
3 views • 05/03/2023

The left has taken it upon themselves to tell the rest of us that they are the ones that are right, even though everything they stand for flies in the face of total lies, and distortions of the truth. There are 57 sexes, there is nothing wrong with men competing against women in sports. There is nothing wrong with Transgenders. All of these are lies, that are nothing but a slap in the face of God, and t his should never happen. But since the world is ruled by Satan, things like "the Satanic Temple" classes in Pennylvania grade schools as an afterschool activity is accepted as right and good. It is not and it all is leading us to hell. Today's update is about the Lt Governor of NM and the AG of Oregon.

