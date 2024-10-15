New DoD Directive Expands Military's Domestic Role to Include Use of Lethal Force

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In September 2024, the U.S. Department of Defense reissued DoD Directive 5240.01, a policy document that quietly but significantly expands the military's role in domestic law enforcement. These new rules redefine the Pentagon's authority, allowing military intelligence to assist in civilian operations under broader conditions, including the use of lethal force in response to "imminent threats." While assassination remains explicitly forbidden, the new language permits the military to take lethal action under urgent circumstances, raising alarms about potential overreach.
We are all Palestinians now....
Source @RealWorldNewsChannel
