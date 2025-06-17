❗️Iran has only launched ‘warnings’ so far, ‘PUNITIVE’ attacks are next – Army chief, Iranian warning V1

❗️Iran has only launched ‘warnings’ so far, ‘PUNITIVE’ attacks are next – Army chief

Speaking on Fars News, Major General Mousavi orders Israelis to leave Tel Aviv and Haifa ‘to save their lives’

Adding more about this:

🚨TEHRAN HAS 'TRUMP CARDS' — ISRAEL WILL SOON 'SEE THE UNEXPECTED'

A source in Iran’s security forces warns that Tehran holds powerful "trump cards" and Israel is about to face what it never expected.

Adding from a few hours ago, from Sputnik News (commentary):

KEY UPDATES ON THE IRAN-ISRAEL CONFLICT

Here’s what’s happening in the escalating Iran-Israel conflict as of June 17:

🔸Iran launched missile strikes on Israeli intelligence infrastructure, targeting Mossad and the military intelligence command center Aman. Media outlet Tasnim reports a significant number of casualties among Israeli personnel.

🔸Tehran confirmed the use of a new missile in its strikes on Israel, marking a significant escalation in their military capabilities.

🔸Nineteen Mossad agents were arrested in the Iranian provinces of Ilam and Lorestan, signaling an increased crackdown on Israeli operatives within Iran.

🔸Donald Trump states he is "not in the mood to negotiate with Iran," emphasizing his hard-line position on the issue.

🔸Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov urged both Iran and Israel to exercise maximum restraint, emphasizing the need for a peaceful, diplomatic resolution to the conflict.