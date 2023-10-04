BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep 3178b - Everything Is About To Change, Buckle Up It’s Going To Get Bumpy, This Is The Final Battle
200 views • 10/04/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3178b - Oct. 3, 2023

Everything Is About To Change, Buckle Up It’s Going To Get Bumpy, This Is The Final Battle

Everything is about to change. The [DS] is pushing everything they have at Trump, the Judge in the NY case has gagged him. The people see what is happening and the people see the truth. More and more people will side with Trump, the [DS] is campaigning for Trump. Trump continually says that this is the final battle, the people must see it all play out and they must make the final decision, 2024 is going to get very bumpy.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


