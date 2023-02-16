X22 REPORT Ep. 2998a - Biden Will Not Be Able To Explain The Economy Soon, Buckle Up

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2998a - Feb. 15, 2023

Biden Will Not Be Able To Explain The Economy Soon, Buckle UpThe Green New Deal is dead, the [CB]/[WEF] will continue to push it because they can't stop now. People are realizing certain corporations are in line with China and the GND. Soon Biden will not be able to explain what is happening to the economy, buckle up.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

