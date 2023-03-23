Outburst of turbo-cancer after Corona vaccination – observations of a pathologist | www.kla.tv/25498

Corona vaccination can trigger fast-growing tumors and autoimmune diseases – this is the warning of Dr. Ute Krüger, a pathologist specialized in breast cancer diagnosis for 25 years. She has always encountered a normal range of variation in the size and grade of tumors throughout her career. However, this was abruptly disturbed with the launch of Covid vaccines (2021), which were promoted as safe. Cases of fast-growing cancerous tumors of multiple types began to pile up ...



