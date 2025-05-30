© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kellogg says NATO might be willing to stop its expansion.
Adding:
Breakfast Cereal General Keith Kellogg said that representatives from the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom will be in Istanbul on June 2, coinciding with a possible meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.