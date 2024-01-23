Al Gore About The Davos List This Year

There's a new number one threat, and that is misinformation and disinformation. And I think this is intimately connected to the threat we now face in American democracy. These algorithms that suck people down through proverbial rabbit holes, they're more like the pitcher plants with slippery slides. And at the bottom of the rabbit hole, that's where the echo chamber is. And the people who dwell long enough in the echo chamber become vulnerable to a new kind of AI, not artificial intelligence, artificial insanity. And it is weaponised by those who are inculcating the delusions. And you get QAnon and climate denial and election deniers. And that is a very serious threat to our ability to govern ourselves..."

Source @Real World News

