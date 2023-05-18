BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 5.18.2023 Durham, TREASON, Dismantle C_A, Inside the STORM! Warming up. PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
69 views • 05/19/2023

LT of And We Know


May 18, 2023


So glad to finally get some time to get something put together…after seeing the Durham report released and so many wondering what will play out next..it is hard to wait… well, went to our sources and worked on this and let’s hope we see a glimmer of the warm up heading towards the enemy…each day another gold nugget falls into our laps…


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/


Rep. Harriet Hageman puts Schiff & the corrupt Dems on blast: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13183


Hageman called it. First Democrat to speak: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13184


MEGA proof https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1658229479653666816?s=20


MTG: "Mr. Graves you are the US Attorney for the District of Columbia you have the unique ability to pros https://t.me/Tironianae/182816


'The WHO guidance says that “sexuality education starts from birth”. If you don't think that’s sick, then I can't help you. The World Health Organisation can go to hell.' https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/38785


Sen. Ron Johnson: Fauci Was ‘Just Hungry’ for a Universal Vaccine Campaign https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/38755

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2oir7u-5.18.23-durham-treason-dismantle-c-a-inside-the-storm-warming-up.-pray.html


trumpnewstreasonpresidentfbideep stateciachristiandurhampraystormdismantledurham reportltand we knowexposing evil
