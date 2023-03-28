Censored Cures: 2017 Chronic Lyme. This is not a yak yak yak talking head. Receipts.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Verified publicly by 8 medical professionals with their names, their signatures, their photos in some confirmations. However some really powerful honchos got 'em disappeared. This is a Brighteon Prime trailer. Intended for loving Lyme victim supporters cuz victims have brain fog.
* Any questions? Contact the content creator by phone or text at (604) 512-9567 in BC, Canada