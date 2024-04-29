⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (29 April, 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have occupied more favourable lines and defeated manpower and hardware of 63rd mechanised and 57th motorised infantry brigades of the AFU and the 5th Brigade of the National Guard close to Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Russian troops have repelled three attacks by formations of the 77th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU and the 1st Brigade of the National Guard near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 40 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️ The units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved position along the front line and inflicted a fire defeat on manpower and hardware of 46th airmobile and 79th air assault brigades of the AFU close to Krasnogorovka and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 395 servicemen, three tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 gun, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️ The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated Semyonovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and defeated formations of 68th infantry, 23rd and 115th mechanised brigades of the AFU, the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade and mercenaries of the Foreign Legion near Novoaleksandrovka, Arkhangelskoye, Tarasovka, and Zavetnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

During the day, 10 counterattacks by assault groups of 24th, 100th mechanised, 142nd infantry, 98th assault, 68th jaeger brigades and the 78th Separate Air Assault Regiment of the AFU have been repelled close to Leninskoye, Novgorodskoye, Ocheretino, Semyonovka, Novobakhmutovka, Netailovo, Novokalinovo, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 370 servicemen, two armoured personnel carriers, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 152-mm Msta-B towed howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 105-mm U.S.-made M102 light howitzer, and one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️ The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have defeated manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade and the 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Staromayorskoye and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and occupied more advantageous lines.

In addition, the servicemen have repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses were up to 125 servicemen, three pickup trucks, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, and two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers.

▫️ The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire defeat on manpower concentration areas of the 118th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and the 3rd National Guard Brigade near Stepnogorsk and Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were up to 45 servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have struck one workshop for the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as enemy manpower and military hardware in 110 areas.

▫️ Air defence facilities have shot down 22 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, one Uragan multiple-launch rocket system launcher projectile, and one U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bomb.

📊 In total, 593 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,609 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 air-to-air missile systems, 15,880 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,275 MLRS combat vehicles, 9,209 field artillery guns and mortars, and 21,387 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.