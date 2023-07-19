'MIC DROP!' - FIGHT! Steve Bannon on FIRE! America’s warrior for freedom and Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(7/16/2023) Very powerful video clip compilation of Steve Bannon speaking at the Turning Point Action Conference.
Steve Bannon's full speech: https://rumble.com/v30hyma-steve-bannon-speech-at-turning-point-actions-actcon-2023.html
'MIC DROP!' by 'Ultra Maga Party': https://rumble.com/v30u6ys-mic-drop.html
Turning Point Action: https://www.tpaction.com/