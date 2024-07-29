Brighteon Broadcast News, July 29, 2024 – Degenerate Olympics showcases demonic powers of darkness that now claim dominion over the Earth

- Paris Olympics controversy, mockery of Christ and the Church. (0:02)

- COURAGE: Awakening to truth, resisting tyranny, and revoking consent from the "beast system." (14:50)

- Importance of clean food and personal care products for spiritual and physical health. (26:18)

- Courage, Ephesians chapter 6, the Armor of God, and fighting against spiritual wickedness in high places. (32:06)

- Mike Adams' sermon #001 on spiritual warfare and standing against evil in the world. (37:48)

- How clean nutrition enhances spirituality and closeness to God. (50:47)

- Society's wickedness and Satan's influence over government and culture. (56:51)

- Interview with Steve Quayle: Imminent dangers in the financial system. (1:13:12)

- Impending global crisis due to infrastructure failure, warfare, and authoritarianism. (1:27:31)

- Emergency communication tools for potential infrastructure attacks. (1:32:34)

- Potential attacks on the USA by internal enemies, already pre-positioned and occupying America. (1:38:32)

- Impending societal collapse and the importance of personal preparedness. (1:59:55)

- US-Israel relations, Iran's nuclear program, and potential war with Hezbollah. (2:06:07)





