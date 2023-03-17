© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2bqixub8a9
03/16/2023 General Keane: China is the most significant threat the United States has faced since the Soviet Union. China wants to dominate economically, not just militarily, technologically and geopolitically. This is a country wants to dominate the world as the global leader and replaced the United States as such.
03/16/2023 基恩将军：中共国是自苏联以来，美国所面对的最重大的威胁。它们不仅想在军事、科技和地缘政治上成为世界霸权，它也渴望成为世界经济霸权。这是一个要称霸世界并取代美国的国家。