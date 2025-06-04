BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Italy's Mount Etna Volcano Erupts; Spews Hot Lava, Thick Smoke Covers Sicily Sky ｜ Dramatic Visuals
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, has erupted once again, unleashing a fiery spectacle on the Italian island of Sicily. The eruption sent a cascade of lava streaming down its slopes and a towering cloud of ash into the sky, darkening the horizon and disrupting air travel. Authorities issued a "red code" aviation alert as volcanic plumes forced flight diversions and airport delays. Tourists were seen fleeing the area amid tremors and explosions. Italy’s "Lady of Rings," the volcano’s dramatic display has put the region on high alert.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euVMBrQKScY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

God has provided a way out of this mess: For further research see: /https://christs.net





























