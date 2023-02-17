Counterspin New Zealand - Samantha Edwards Reports 2 - HAARP and the Turkey Syria Earthquakes - 'PEOPLE HAD TO DIE and IT'S NOT OVER YET' - 2-14-2023

Samantha Edwards Reports #2:

Nord Stream, the Turkey/Syria earthquakes, - and today, we wake to the news of yet another environmental disaster in Ohio.

Were these events truly accidents, or natural disasters, as they are being presented as?

Would governments, and the powers that be ever perpetrate such heinous assults against their own people?

Samantha Edwards believes they would, and that they have been doing so for years. In this video, she takes a look into circumstances behind the Turkey and Syria earthquake devastation, and into the possible use of HAARP technologies.

And a rousing speech (at 23min27) from Senator Diana Iovanovici Șoșoacă from the SOS Romania Party supports the view that these earthquakes were the result of a techtonic weapn attack.

Please support Counterspin Media by donating here: https://counterspinmedia.com/donate

Support Infowars Here Click Here To Donate