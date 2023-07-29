X22 REPORT Ep 3126b- How to Safeguard US Elections Post-POTUS? Think Posse Comitatus, Had To Be Done This Way

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3126b- July 28, 2023
How Do You Safeguard US Elections Post-POTUS? Think Posse Comitatus, Had To Be Done This Way
The [DS] is not in control, the military and the patriots are. They patriots need to show the people the truth and that is what is happening. The military was activated during the election, the people wouldn't understand why the military is operating on US soil, so Trump needs away to introduce the military to guard the elections and take control away from the [DS]. An attack on the US will do this, had to be done this way.
