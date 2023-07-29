BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 REPORT Ep 3126b- How to Safeguard US Elections Post-POTUS? Think Posse Comitatus, Had To Be Done This Way
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
103 views • 07/29/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3126b- July 28, 2023

How Do You Safeguard US Elections Post-POTUS? Think Posse Comitatus, Had To Be Done This Way

 The [DS] is not in control, the military and the patriots are. They patriots need to show the people the truth and that is what is happening. The military was activated during the election, the people wouldn't understand why the military is operating on US soil, so Trump needs away to introduce the military to guard the elections and take control away from the [DS]. An attack on the US will do this, had to be done this way.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


🍃 Support weight loss with a solution derived from Mother Earth: 🍃

----> http://www.trimwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get UP To 51% OFF!!!

Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy