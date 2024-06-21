FASCISM UNDER THE GUISE OF DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION) - Juxtaposition.stories

If you don't yet know it... The "United States" is nothing more than a CORPORATION, a corporation which is NOT your "government"





We have ALL been brainwashed into believing in a fairy tale, a fairy tale of "Freedom." YOU are not free! You are a SLAVE to the Corporation of the United States, which openly flies their Fasces inside of Congress!





Corporations currently control the world, and they are controlled by BANKERS

Bankers who print money at will, and in case you didn't know it.... MONEY can be used to control ANYONE!





Despite it being worthless paper... The "note of debt" has been presented to you in such a way that you THINK it has value, it does NOT!





These people own and control you therugh their illegitimate system of maritime admiralty law - Corporate POLICY - The law of the SEA...





Whatever you choose to label it as.... It is NOT LAWFUL to deceive people into "consenting" to being slaves... These people CLAIM that you have "consented" to all of this, but HOW EXACTLY is that possible, when you have no idea what it is that you have "consented" to???





These people CLAIM that you have "consented" to something that you don't even know exists! They are claiming that you "consented" to being RULED under maritime admiralty law, and that you done so willingly.....





But as much as I hate to tell them this, people CANNOT consent to something which they are totally unaware of! Between your "Birth Certificate" which made YOU into a maritime admiralty law PRODUCT, and the doctrine of "Implied Consent" you have been turned into a willing SLAVE in the eyes of their UNLAWFUL maritime admiralty law "courts"





These people ALL need to die in prison, their assets seized and returned to those it was stolen from, and YOU need to stop "consenting" to being RULED by a corporation and BANKERS in their Satanic system of deception!





original video by Juxtaposition.stories

