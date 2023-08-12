BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blood Sacrifices / Offerings - What Did Jesus Fulfill, *Exactly*? (Beginning Leviticus)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
38 views • 08/12/2023

We are now entering the Book of Leviticus, and we will begin by discussing the various blood sacrifices and offerings found throughout Chapters 1-5. There are grain offerings, peace offerings, sacrifices for sins, and other nuances related to sin offerings. The burning question today is... what did our Master, Yeshua, fulfill, exactly? The Scriptures say that He fulfilled the Law... but how exactly? Which specific Laws did He fulfill? Did he fulfill 100% of them, or is there something deeper for us to consider?


Lets explore the answer to this question together.


📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/free

🌙 Upcoming Holy Feast Days: https://overcomebabylon.com/5859

🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Keywords
sabbath lawold testament lawabolish food lawscan christians eat porkchrist fulfilled the lawchrist fulfilled the torahdid jesus abolish the lawdid jesus fulfill the lawdo christians have to follow the ot lawsdo we have to follow the lawdo we have to follow the ot lawhow did christ fulfill the lawhow did jesus fulfill the lawjesus did not abolish the lawjesus did not fulfill the lawjesus fulfilled the lawshould christians keep the sabbath
