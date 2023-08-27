© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is This About Me or You
0
15 views • 08/27/2023
This isn’t written just for you
But me too
Take it personal
Shoot yourself in the foot
Take it personal
Poke yourself in the eye
Take it personal
Make it so difficult to get by
Eight billion people on this earth
When you think the world is all about you
You are the fool
Who isn’t the whore
We all want more
Never enough
Just need more stuff
Especially when it gets rough
What would you think about if
You just had this
If we just had that
We would be a matter of fact
Ten pounds less
A hundred dollars more
We could really be what for
There talking about me
They’re talking you
What they’re saying
They really don’t know
What’s true
Fit in my shoe
You’ll get blisters too
What about the homeless
The sick and the sore
Shouldn’t the world revolve around them
too
By: Minister Peacefulpoet (word witch) 8/26/23
