Adding: Putin Landing in less than half an hour, as I type. Over 160,000 people are tracking the flight according to Flight Radar. I just uploaded video of his plane landing. Cynthia

Scott Ritter lists the two things that need to happen for Trump to get his Ukraine ceasefire

💬 The US president “doesn’t care about the geopolitical nuances of Ukrainian battlefield locations,” the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik.

💬 “If Putin can convince him that the quickest route to a ceasefire is for Ukraine to leave” Russia’s new territories “and say no to NATO, that’s it. That’s all that has to happen for a ceasefire.”