Egypt announced the opening of the Rafah crossing terminal - about 90 wounded Palestinians and 450 foreigners will be allowed out of Gaza

Adding statements:

Turkish Foreign Minister:

➡️People whose homes have been destroyed are suffering in front of the eyes of the whole world. People are being displaced from their homes, hospitals and schools are being targeted. This is a clear violation of international law. We cannot remain silent in the face of this atrocity. We do not want the human tragedy in Gaza to turn into a war that will spread to the region. We call on all actors in the region to develop formulas that will ensure lasting peace. The problems of the region cannot be solved by extra-regional actors. An international peace conference should be organized for solution-oriented initiatives. A guarantor mechanism can be created according to the agreement to be reached. As Turkey, we are in favor of the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

➡️We are concerned about the expansion of the war to the countries of the region, and we exchanged views in this context with the Iranian Foreign Minister

➡️Double standards cannot prevail between Ukraine and Gaza

➡️We cannot accept that the great tragedy in Gaza will continue or that the war will expand to include neighboring countries

➡️We are doing our best to reach a ceasefire and bring peace

➡️Israel must know that the two-state solution is the only solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders

Iranian Foreign Minister:

➡️We met in Doha yesterday with representatives of the Hamas movement, and then we came to Turkey and met with the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

➡️For 26 days, the Zionist regime has been committing war crimes in Gaza, closing the borders and preventing the sending of aid.

➡️The Zionists are committing crimes in Gaza using all kinds of prohibited weapons. We need to stop this. Iran is in contact with all its partners to prevent the spread of conflicts in the region. Israel's child-killing war must be stopped as soon as possible. We have proposed a meeting for this purpose. The leaders of Islamic countries need to come together against the Zionist regime's killings. We have also conveyed our proposal to Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

➡️Our meetings continue, whether with the Iranian President or with all officials in Iran and with all officials in Arab countries

➡️Our meetings continue in Tehran and with Arab governments, and everyone must bear responsibility to stop the massacres in Gaza

➡️We predict that if the genocide is not stopped, the war will spiral out of control. The responsibility for these lies with Israel and the United States. The US must accept responsibility for the death of women and babies. If the genocide is not stopped, the Palestinian resistance may take steps to escalate the conflict.

It was announced that Iranian President Reisi will visit Turkey in the near future.





