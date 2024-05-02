Pets in Love





May 2, 2024





I Can't Feel my Back Legs! Poor Puppy Tearfully Watch His Body Collapsed

"Please help me, I cannot feel my back legs."

Would you have saved her?

Ruka was a puppy of approximately 6 months old. Someone had decided to abandon her when she needed help the most.

With a hip and spine fracture, she dragged her body with her two fragile legs looking for food.

Luckily, she received attention from a kind person, and they called the rescue team.

The rescue team arrived immediately and took her to the hospital.

At the hospital, the vet said Ruka had a fracture of the spine and hip. She didn't have deep sensitivity in her right leg but she did in the left.

That was a really good sign for her.

She needed to do exercises to mobilize and regain a lot of lost muscle mass.

Also she needed physiotherapy and ozone.

In her foster home, she was in very good hands, eating, sleeping, playing, and receiving a lot of love.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rfq3bzJOL3Y