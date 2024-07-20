The incredible journey of Yafa drone to hit Tel-Aviv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tel-Aviv was hit by the newest drone Yafa UAV of the Yemeni forces for the first time, near the American consulate after making an incredible journey of 2000 kilometers from Sanaa. #houthi #ansarallah Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman General Yahya Saree said Tel Aviv was an attack zone, which would become a strike zone.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
