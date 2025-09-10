NATO Secretary General: Rutti Frutti Cope Session

He claimed several countries took part in “defending NATO airspace” from the evil Russian drones. He even highlighted an Italian Bombardier AEW&C that flew in from Estonia — only to arrive in Poland after everything was already over.

Adding: These were “Gerbera” decoy drones found without fuel, discovered in Wohyń commune, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland. The Polish Foreign Minister confirmed that Belarus had notified Warsaw at night about approaching drones.

Belarus had stated that Russian drones had been diverted from their route by Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

Adding Full: Belarus stated that they shot down some drones last night, which were diverted from their course by electronic warfare.

"During the nighttime mutual exchange of strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, the forces and air defense means of the Republic of Belarus constantly tracked drones that lost their course as a result of the electronic warfare of the parties.

Some of the drones were destroyed by the air defense forces of our country over the territory of the republic.

Through existing channels of interaction, from 11pm on September 9 to 4:00am on September 10, our forces exchanged information about the air and radar situation with the forces of Poland and the Republic of Lithuania. This notified them of the approach of unknown aerial vehicles to the territory of their countries.

This allowed the Polish side to promptly respond to the drone activity."



