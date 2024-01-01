People Just Don't Know What Is Coming

I'm getting a bit worried as the conditions for famine worsen but no one seems to know what's coming. I walk around this little village on the edge of the forest and the farmland I can't see any home gardens anywhere. There are vacant lots, there are lots of never been mowed grass as high as your waist, and there's houses on stilts so you can pack your car underneath and round the back there is just grass growing up to your knees and no vegetables no Gardens nothing no water catchment devices, no barrels as if the people around here think it's going to stay the same, but it isn't.





