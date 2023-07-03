© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tanks deployed in the Switzerland's largest city Zurich as the Swiss Government uses the army to contain riots spreading across the French border.
Reports that a large scale protest movement in Belgium is underway called "Like in France".
Source @Real World News