Ginger Flower Collection In October Florida
Concrete Blonde 111
64 views • 10/29/2023

My husband & I collecting & recording our collection of Ginger Flowers this year in Florida at our humble homestead in the month of October ~ Thanks for being here to share in our journey of homesteading! The gel I collect from these flowers is used for hair rinse & body rinse ~ We no longer partake in purchasing the chemical products ~ We use basic essentials for our body care these days including apple cider vinegar, essential oils of choice, natural oils & of course, the glorious shampoo ginger flower scented liquid!

homesteadingginger flowersoctober fest
