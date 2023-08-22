Planned Destruction Maui the first Smart ISLAND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watchman's Duty
PRAY FOR THE PEOPLE OF HAWAII. Is FEMA and red cross actually helping the people?
The government of Hawaii states goal for rebuild is to make the entire island of Maui the first Smart ISLAND.
They want the entire island governed by AI as outlined in the Hawaii Digitial government summit of 2023 that they have planned to host next month Monday, September 25, 2023 on Maui.
Passenger captures devastating scenes from the wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1689591075822817281
This video is a lot of videos and pictures of the fire on Maui. Lahaina has been destroyed.
https://nbatitlechase.com/2023/08/09/video-aftermath-of-fire-destruction-in-lahaina-is-straight-out-of-a-movie/
Fire prompts closures of schools and services - Maui News
https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2023/08/fire-prompts-closures-of-schools-and-services/
Maui County Public Schools, UHMC, and KS Maui Closed Dec. 6 Due to Severe Weather
https://mauinow.com/2021/12/05/breaking-maui-county-public-schools-closed-to-students-staff-monday-due-to-severe-weather/
LIST: School closures continue for Maui; thousands flock to emergency shelters
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2023/08/08/list-strong-gusts-wind-whipped-wildfires-trigger-closures-maui-hawaii-island/
DOE District:
Maui District Complex Area & Schools
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/1e5f66cf-06a0-4f41-aa45-dac2468d346a/downloads/Maui-District-Directory-2021-03-01.pdf?ver=1623438414457
Just woke up to news about the fires on Maui and learned that Lahaina is gone.
Heartbreaking footage.
Australia knows the pain of wild bush fires. This is devastating
https://nbatitlechase.com/2023/08/09/video-maui-hawaii-looks-like-a-lost-town-with-everything-burnt-up/