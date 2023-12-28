Create New Account
Unconscious Mastery: Shaping Life's habits 💡
Finding Genius Podcast
185 Subscribers
83 views
Published 2 months ago

🎵 Listen to the full episode: https://bit.ly/46dz70P

Did you know that 99% of our daily activities are controlled by our unconscious mind? 🧠

Meet Jill Thomas, an intuitive hypnotherapist, specializing in shaping life-enhancing habits and helping people create the life they desire. 💪

🚀 Whether you're a software engineer immersed in ones and zeros or anyone looking to shift habits, deep meditation is the key. ✨

Ready to shape your destiny? 🔮

🎧 Click the link in the bio or the description above to listen to the full episode and tap into the wisdom of Jill Thomas! ✨

Keywords
hypnotherapyselfdiscoverypodcastjourneylifetransformationpositivechange

