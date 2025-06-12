NO RIOTS IF ... The Imbecilic Logic from DEI Blue Team LA Mayor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Karen Bass told CNN that if Trump hadn't tried to take him into custody illegal aliens, there would be no Los Angeles riots. it's completely imbecilic logic, essentially allowing any criminal to go about their business without pushback such that we do not experience any immediate blowback. A DEI hire. #LAriots #karenBass #CNN