Penalties for Drug-Impaired Driving in Calgary

Did you know drug-impaired driving carries severe legal penalties in Calgary? This video breaks down the consequences under Alberta’s Immediate Roadside Sanctions (IRS) and the Criminal Code of Canada.
⚖️ Penalties for Drug-Impaired Driving:
✔ First Offence: $1,000 fine, 12-month licence suspension, possible jail time
✔ Second Offence: 30-day mandatory imprisonment, 24-month licence suspension
✔ Third Offence: 120-day mandatory imprisonment, 36-month licence suspension
🔎 Even first-time offenders face serious consequences!
