Christian Conspiracy Coalition - Operation Stargate, Quantum AI, Nephilim and the Spirit Realm

Panel discussion hosted by Drew Missen - https://drewmissen88.podbean.com/

Guests: Brandon Kroll, Heidi Luv, and Laura Baker

Another episode of Christian Conspiracy Coalition. A place where the best minds in the conspiracy realm gather to share and discuss their faith, Christianity and the spiritual war thrust upon humanity.

------------------------



When we hear the word 'Stargate' we instantly draw up images of portals to other worlds and works of science fiction set to the backdrop of an intergalactic story. Conspiracy theorists may look to the modern day "marvels" of science including particle accelerators such as CERN being a window or portal to alternate realities. Some of us may even harken back to the Tower of Babel, not just as an affront to God but as a means of the enemy to return to the heavens in a continued war with God.

Yet all of these aspects are put in the scope of Stargate's being a mechanism of travel. A literal doorway to somewhere else, yet we easily forget that doorways don't just lead us out, they can let things in. Which begs the question what could we be letting in?





Brandon Kroll of the Manna Daily Podcast.

https://www.patreon.com/TheMannaDailyPodcast?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan&utm_content=join_link





Heidi Luv of the Unfiltered Rise Podcast

https://open.spotify.com/show/4pzqktZNcGNZhzAeF9Zd3Q?si=fdd12e91f72644a1





Laura Baker, author of Roots of Iniquity.

https://www.cleansingthebloodline.com/





Discussion topics cover:







- Operation Stargate.

- The etymology of 'Stargate'.

- The four horseman of the digital apocalypse (Larry Ellison, Masayoshi Son, Sam Altman and Elon Musk).

- Spiritual warfare meets the technological age (a battle on many fronts).

- Quantum AI, Nephilim and the spiritual realm.

- Trump or Barron? Who's the real antichrist?

- Who are the 'Moon Children'?

- Control through fear.

- What do the next 4 years hold?

And much much more...





*This podcast and the information presented are for entertainment or informational purposes. I do not threaten or wish any harm to any nation, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation or peoples.

God Bless!

You too can be part of the Christian Conspiracy Coalition with some fantastic merchandise now available at the link below.

Fourthwall - https://drew-missen-shop.fourthwall.com/en-usd/

Email - [email protected]

Twitter - https://x.com/MissenthePoint

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/missen_the_point/?igsh=MW9iaTRlM3Q1cDFodg%3D%3D