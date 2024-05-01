Rev. Dr. Rodney Diggs, Trinity United Methodist Church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rev. Dr. Rodney Diggs is the Pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Algonac, Michigan. He talks about his career in ministry, which began in 1995 teaching Sunday School class. Rev. Dr. Diggs also shares what his biggest influence was to become a Pastor.