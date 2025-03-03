IS THERE A NOAHIDE LAW ☭ BAIT AND SWITCH INCOMING❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ashley Hays - Very interesting times ladies and gentlemen! 🙌🏻🙌🏻
Source: https://x.com/Ashleyhays2089/status/1896332517835428349
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9m2ewh [thanks to https://lunaticoutpost.com/thread-168427.html 🖲]
George Herbert Walker Bush, signed into USA, Inc., Chabad Lubavitch of Satan's to be revived Sanhedrin October 13, 2004 their Law of jewrisdiction Itsreallyhell, House Joint Resolution 104, Public Law 102-14, March 26, 1991, Making the Talmudic anti Christ so called Seven Universal Noahide Laws, the Law of the USA.
https://israel365news.com/400368/sanhedrin-letter-to-trump-you-have-been-elected-to-fulfill-a-heavenly-mission/
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/102/hjres104/text/enr
https://uscode.house.gov/statutes/pl/102/14.pdf
NOAHIDE LAWS PASSED BY CONGRESS-1991 Death by Guillotine
https://seemytruth.wordpress.com/2010/04/14/noahide-laws-passed-by-congress-1991-death-by-guillotine/
A LAW TO ALLOW THE EXECUTION OF CHRISTIANS AND NON-JEWS IN AMERICA WAS PASSED IN 1991