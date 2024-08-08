BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BROTHERS KEEP
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
71 views • 9 months ago

The time will come to resist kidnapping from criminal cartels in America. Odds are it will happen to someone besides you first. In that moment, will you step out of your safe space and into the light to protect your brothers, sisters, fellow Americans and stand not only for their rights but their right to exercise these right as we unterstand and live by them, to be? .. Kidnapping of Americans by any cartel is illegal and cannot be tolerated. Will you be your brother's keeper? To fail in this most sacred HUMAN ENDEAVOR... Is to turn out back on each other, everything we love and our creator himself. 

[email protected]

Keywords
couragesurviveprepare
