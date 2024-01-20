Part 1: Apocalypse - 2024 Predictions & Solutions with Steve Quayle

Steve Quayle joins Maria Zeee for Part 1 of their 2 Part interview on the chaos that is likely to face the people of the world in 2024, and how to best prepare spiritually and physically for what will undoubtedly be a difficult year ahead.

Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





Be ready for any emergency with portable solar panel power banks:





https://beready123.com/r/





Get high-quality faraday bags to shield your devices here:





https://prep123.com/collections/faraday-bags





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





View Hope & Tivon's EMF protection products and more via this link:





https://ftwproject.com/ref/468





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Shared from and subscribe to:

mariazeee

https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee



