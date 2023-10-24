Three Things to Watch For 10/24/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Stan gives us three future
events to watch for. As a Watchmen Pastor Stan try to give us the most accurate
news, information, and prophecies as possible. These important events may well
happen in 2023, and most likely in 2024. In other news, former President Trump
is inserting himself into a messy race to become the next House speaker. We
also take a look at a dream given to Dana Coverstone called: Trump Wins.
00:00 - What Happens on November 8th?
02:43 - Three Things to Watch For
07:10 - Biden Out
10:02 - Fall of the Dollar
11:08 - War Scare
13:13 - Trump the Next House Speaker
15:28 - Trump Wins
27:27 - Ready or Not Here it Comes
28:56 - Joseph’s Kitchen
