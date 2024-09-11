No Kiev Efforts Bring Results

On the night of September 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted another massive drone attack on the Russian rear. Russian air defenses repelled attacks over nine regions.

In total, 144 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed. Kiev reportedly used UAVs of the aircraft-type called Luty. Most of the drones attacked the Bryansk region, where 72 drones were shot down.

20 UAVs targeted the Russian capital. Ukrainian drones struck two residential buildings in the Ramenskoye urban district on the southeastern outskirts of Moscow, where the Zhukovsky Airport is located.

Unfortunately, there were civilian casualties. As a result of the attack, a woman was killed, and three more people were taken to hospitals with various injuries. According to local sources, Ukrainian UAVs were also intercepted in the Troitsk area in the southwestern outskirts of Moscow. The target of the Ukrainian attack could be the Vnukovo Airport located nearby.

13 UAVs were intercepted in the airspace of the Tula region. Some of the debris fell on the territory of one of the local energy facilities. According to information from the local authorities, the enterprise did not receive serious damage and the technological process was not disrupted.

Ukrainian strikes on Moscow and other regions were coordinated by the NATO military. Since the morning, NATO reconnaissance aircraft have been circling near the western borders of Russia. They helped Ukrainian drones bypass Russian air defenses and reach deep into the Russian rear, but not to the targets.

According to available information, another massive drone attack on the Russian rear did not bring anysignificant results, but again led to the death of civilians.

The Russian army is punishing Ukrainian Nazis on the frontlines, grinding down Ukrainian defenses in different directions.

On September 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed control of four towns that were turned into important strongholds of the Ukrainian military in the Donbass.

After prolonged heavy battles, Russian forces completed the mop up operations in Krasnogorovka. It was one of the last Ukrainian strongholds on the southwestern outskirts of the Donetsk urban agglomeration, which has been equipped and fortified over a decade.

Russian forces secured their control of Grigorovka on the northern outskirts of Chasov Yar. The Ukrainian military failed to hold the defense of the strategically important settlement, the last stronghold north of the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the town of Galitsynovka located south of the Karlov water reservoir came under full Russian control.

Finally, the Russian army is developing a rapid offensive in the southern direction, surrounding the Ukrainian fortress of Ugledar. As a result of only several days of assaults, Ukrainian forces were repelled from Vodianoe. The Russian flag is also waving over the Southern Donbass mine facility. Ukrainian forces are retreating on a large front through the steppes under heavy Russian fire.

