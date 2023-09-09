Do Pets Go To Heaven? - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.103 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





August 31, 2023





It's an age-old question, and there's no perfect answer. While the Church does not teach "dog-matically" that our beloved animals will or will not be in Heaven, some think they will be, as the Scriptures describe animals at peace in the new creation. Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, as he shares both sides of the topic and gives thanks to God for the gift of our animal companions. Then be inspired by Canines for Christ, a healing ministry which connects therapy dogs with the infirm and homebound, with amazing results.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 103: Do Pets Go To Heaven?





